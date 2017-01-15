One person dead in afternoon crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One person dead in afternoon crash

One person is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to Iowa State Patrol, 56-year-old Gene Turner of Janesville died after crashing into another vehicle that was backing into a driveway on Waverly Road.

The other driver was 73-year-old John Thode of Cedar Falls.

It's unclear if he had any injuries at this time.

