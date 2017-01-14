TCU tops Iowa State 84-77 for 1st winning record in Big 12 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TCU tops Iowa State 84-77 for 1st winning record in Big 12

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -

Vladimir Brodziansky had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Brandon Parrish scored 15 points and TCU earned its first winning Big 12 record with an 84-77 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.

Brodziansky hit his first 3-pointer of the season and made a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul against Darrell Bowie during a 9-2 run that built a 75-65 lead. The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cyclones covering TCU's first four seasons in the Big 12.

Nazareth Mitrou-Long scored 19 points for the Cyclones (11-5, 3-2). Preseason All-America guard Monte Morris was held to nine mostly meaningless points on 4-of-14 shooting after getting a career-high 30 in Iowa State's previous game.

TCU's Kenrich Williams had his sixth double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman guard Jaylen Fisher had nine points and a season-high 11 assists as the Horned Frogs won consecutive Big 12 games for just the second time.

Iowa State's Donovan Jackson, a first-year junior college transfer, had his season high at halftime with 16 points before getting shut out in the second half. He went without a 3-point attempt after going 4 of 5 from long range in the first half.

It was TCU's first win over Iowa State since Dec. 24, 1997, in the Puerto Rico Holiday Classic.
 

