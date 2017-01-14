TCU tops Iowa State 84-77 for 1st winning record in Big 12

Waverly-Shell Rock senior Austin Yant is hopping on the Panther Train. The four-time state place winner tweeted on Monday that he had committed to head coach Doug Schwab and the UNI wrestling team.More >>
New Mexico State has hired Chris Jans as the Aggies' next men's basketball coach. Jans, a former stand-out prep at Wapsie Valley will leave his position as associate head coach at Wichita State to accept the job.More >>
The Iowas baseball team erased a pair of deficits, but the last one proved to be too much as Nebraska held off the Hawks 8-6. Iowa still took two out of three from the Huskers in the series.More >>
After an overtime win in game one, Waterloo left no doubt in game two picking up a 4-1 win over Fargo on Saturday. The victory gives the Black Hawks an opportunity to sweep in Fargo on Tuesday night.More >>
Jaxon Castor stopped everything that came his way as the Dubuque net-minder helped the Fighting Saints to a 3-0 shut-out win over Muskegon. The Saints now take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals and will look for the sweep on Thursday night.More >>
