Audit: Improper school bank accounts had $1.8M in deposits

A state investigation has uncovered two Roosevelt High School bank accounts with $1.8 million in deposits that wrongly operated outside of the district's oversight.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2jQm7eu ) that the audit released Friday found hundreds of thousands of dollars of improper and undocumented spending tied to the Des Moines school.

The report says former girls' basketball coach Chris Cundiff deposited more than $19,000 into a bank account he controlled and used some of the money to buy gifts for athletes and coaches, which is not allowed.

A phone number for Cundiff could not be found Saturday.

The report says the second account was opened by a booster club, but run by Roosevelt's activities department contrary to district policy.

It included $325,000 in payments to coaches that were not run through district payroll, so taxes and withholdings were not deducted.