Durant Police search for armed robber - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Durant Police search for armed robber

Posted: Updated:
DURANT (KWWL) -

Durant Police say they are investigating an armed robbery tonight.

Authorities were called to a Casey's General Store around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe the man in this picture stole from the store.

He was last seeing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and boots.

If you have any information, please call Durant Police at 563-785-6049.

NBC-affiliated station KWQC initially reported on the story. 

For a full link to their story, you can click here: http://kwqc.com/2017/01/14/police-in-durant-looking-for-armed-robber/

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.