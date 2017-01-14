Durant Police search for armed robber

Durant Police say they are investigating an armed robbery tonight.

Authorities were called to a Casey's General Store around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe the man in this picture stole from the store.

He was last seeing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and boots.

If you have any information, please call Durant Police at 563-785-6049.

