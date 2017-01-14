Waterloo PD investigates death at George Wyth State Park - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo PD investigates death at George Wyth State Park

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Police responded to George Wyth State Park for a death at 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

Waterloo Police Sergeant Ludwig says the death was unattended, and it remains under investigation.

