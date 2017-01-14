Restaurant boom in Dubuque

Take a look around Dubuque and you'll notice there's a restaurant boom.

Multiple dining establishments recently opening for business -- Chipotle, Five Guys and Chick-Fil-A, just to name a few.

Dubuquers say it's a welcome change. "I think it's a good change for Dubuque. I think it'll bring a lot of people in," said Rozie Beaver.

One of them is Barrel House located right on downtown Main Street. "When this location became available, I had a strong feeling that it would be a prime spot for us. It would fit our concept well," said Michael DeWitte, co-owner of Barrel House.

Since opening it's doors two weeks ago, the American-style grill is filled with people craving more options. "I like it, it gives my friends and I more places to eat after school or before a game," said Maddie Beaver.

"It's been amazing. The turnout has been wonderful. I didn't expect anything less knowing Dubuque," added DeWitte.

New restaurants are also going up on the West-end of town. A newly constructed building near Northwest Arterial and Asbury Road is the future home of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is also opening a new location. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for this coming week.

These new businesses also bringing lots of jobs to the area. "We hired about about 90 people. We're gonna settle in at around 60, and I think it's gonna be a good fit for us and for the city of Dubuque," DeWitte said.

Many agreeing this recent surge in restaurants is a good thing for the city.

For information about hiring at Popeyes, visit: https://www.spicyandmild.com/.

For Barrel House, visit: http://www.barrelhouse211.com/