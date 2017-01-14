Waterloo Police break up fights at movie theater

Waterloo Police were initially called to Marcus Crossroads movie theater Friday night for several people loitering.

According to authorities, they often have officers patrolling the area on busier nights or depending on what movies are playing.

Police say theater managers were concerned about fights breaking out due to several people sticking around after a movie ended.

Around 10:00 p.m. Friday, several police officers were called to help break up fights.

The incident remains under investigation.