Waterloo Police break up fights at movie theater - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Police break up fights at movie theater

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Police were initially called to Marcus Crossroads movie theater Friday night for several people loitering.

According to authorities, they often have officers patrolling the area on busier nights or depending on what movies are playing.

Police say theater managers were concerned about fights breaking out due to several people sticking around after a movie ended.

Around 10:00 p.m. Friday, several police officers were called to help break up fights.

The incident remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.