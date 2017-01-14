Iowans prepare for freezing rain

Many people were out Saturday getting their last minute necessities before this weekend's storm.

One Waterloo grandmother and her grandson were out picking up last minute items before the storm.

Many people out grocery shopping, buying salt and filling up their gas tanks, preparing for freezing rain.

"I am actually stocking up for the ice that's possibly coming and just getting the necessities that we need to get it all taken care of just so we have things," said Charlene Schuman, Waterloo.

Schuman and her grandson CJ were out covering the bases, getting the necessities.

"We got bread and milk you know just really the basics," said Schuman, "Cereal, you know stuff that you need, laundry soap, if i am home Monday I'll be doing laundry."

She put gas in her car and bought extra gas for their snow blower.

"You never know, it's Iowa weather, so you just never know, so we've got what we need and we will be good to go," said Schuman.

Some shoppers say they are not worried about the ice storm saying they are not taking any extra precautions, like Schuman and her grandson.

She even remembered she forgot a very important item on her shopping list, salt.

"Yeah actually, gosh I think they had salt in there and I think I missed it, yeah I think I might have to go get some," said Schuman.

Getting the salt to pretreat her driveway, saying she is ready for the ice.

"It's gonna be an ice rink so I'll try to stay inside as much as I can," said Schuman.

She hopes the storm isn't bad, but she says if it is she is staying put, knowing she is ready.

"It is what it is, I guess I am stranded you know?" said Schuman.

Many are preparing exactly how Schuman is.

The Iowa DOT is reminding people not to drive Sunday or Monday if you don't have to saying there is no way to predict how icy the roads will get.