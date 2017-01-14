Scammers target MidAmerican customers

A new scam targets MidAmerican Energy customers this winter.

According to residential and commercial customers, someone is calling and threatening to disconnect power if they don't pay their bill right away.

A MidAmerican spokesperson says they've received several complaints from customers during the last two weeks.

At least 60 people have called to report the scam in Des Moines, and customers are reporting the scam in the Cedar Valley.

According to a MidAmerican representative, "service disconnection is a last resort, and MidAmerican will also reach out customers several times by phone and mail before disconnecting service. Also, when the temperature drops below 20 degrees in Iowa, power companies are not allowed to disconnect service."

Customers report seeing phone numbers on their caller ID that look similar to MidAmerican numbers, but representatives remind customers to always call the numbers on their website when dealing with a bill.

For MidAmerican's contact information, you can click here: https://www.midamericanenergy.com/contact-us.aspx

Also, scammers are telling customers to use pre-paid cards to pay their bills, and MidAmerican representatives remind customers they never have customers use pre-paid cards or take credit card information over the phone to settle a bill.

A representative encourages customers to call MidAmerican Energy directly to ask whether they owe any money and to hang up the phone.

MidAmerican Energy has a full list of tips to avoid being scammed.

You can find that information here: https://www.midamericanenergy.com/beware-of-scams.aspx