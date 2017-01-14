School District: Sub accused of racist comments won't be back - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

School District: Sub accused of racist comments won't be back

Posted: Updated:
CLIVE (AP) -

West Des Moines Community Schools officials say they will no longer employ a substitute teacher accused of making racist comments to students at Clive Learning Academy.
   Des Moines television station KCCI reports (http://bit.ly/2iTCBP9 ) that the parents of a 10-year-old boy say he came home from the school Tuesday saying his substitute teacher had told the class she does not like black people.
   The station says other parents heard similar accounts and complained to the school's principal.
   The district, which declined to name the substitute teacher, said in a statement that the woman will no longer be allowed to work at the school.
  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.