Gun-friendly statehouses see occasional reckless conduct

Gun-friendly New Hampshire is back in the spotlight after a lawmaker dropped a loaded firearm this week in a House hearing on a kindergarten bill.

But lawmakers packing guns on statehouse grounds and occasionally handling them recklessly isn't unique to the "Live Free or Die" state. At least 19 states allow legislators to carry guns in parts of or the entire capitol. In a handful of others that prohibit it, lawmakers sometimes bypass security measures in order to carry concealed guns.

No violent incidents of lawmakers carrying guns at statehouses have been recorded in recent memory. But lawmakers have been careless. In Kentucky, a representative accidentally fired her gun while cleaning it. And in Colorado, a lawmaker left a gun unattended in his bag.

