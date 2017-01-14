U.S Marshals arrest 3 in targeted investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The U.S. Marshals arrested three men in Linn County this week wanted on charges of Burglary and Narcotics.

Earlier this week, members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force(NIFTF) conducted a series of focused fugitive investigations targeting individuals in Linn County wanted in connection with Burglaries and Narcotics.

On the morning of January 10th, U.S. Marshals assisted the Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Special Response Team(SRT) and Investigators, who conducted a search warrant in the 2700 block of Robins road in Hiawatha, Iowa. Fugitive Brandon Michael Feikert (36), was located inside the home and arrested without incident.

In the evening hours of January 10th, U.S. Marshals NIFTF developed information on the likely location of fugitive Wesley Paul Schmelzer (37). Schmelzer was wanted on state warrants for Domestic Abuse, Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and an additional federal warrant for Narcotics. Task Force members observed Schmelzer enter an address in the 1000 block of 10th Ave SE in Cedar Rapids, made entry and found Schmelzer in a bedroom of the residence. Schmelzer was taken into custody without incident.

On January 13th, shortly after 2 pm, U.S. Marshals NIFTF made entry into a residence in the 600 block of Wilson Ave SW Cedar Rapids. Bradley Joseph Leyse (36), wanted on state warrants for Burglary and Theft, was located hiding in attic insulation on the top floor of the residence. Additional search warrants were sought and conducted at this residence.