UPDATE: Man killed in Galena crash identified - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Man killed in Galena crash identified

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (KWWL) -

UPDATE:

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in a car crash Friday night.

They say 67-year-old Robert Breed of Elizabeth, Ill. died after his car left the road, eventually catching fire with him trapped inside.

---------------------------------------------

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a fiery crash in rural Galena.

It happened Friday night just before 8 p.m. on Highway 20 east of West Longhollow Road.

Deputies say the car was eastbound when it left the road, struck a sign, went down an embankment and struck several trees and shrubs. 

The car caught fire and the driver was trapped inside. Authorities tried to put the fire out and remove the driver, but were unsuccessful.

The victim died.

The name is not being released because authorities are not able to positively identify the driver.

The accident remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.