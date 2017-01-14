UPDATE: Man killed in Galena crash identified

UPDATE:

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in a car crash Friday night.

They say 67-year-old Robert Breed of Elizabeth, Ill. died after his car left the road, eventually catching fire with him trapped inside.

---------------------------------------------

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a fiery crash in rural Galena.

It happened Friday night just before 8 p.m. on Highway 20 east of West Longhollow Road.

Deputies say the car was eastbound when it left the road, struck a sign, went down an embankment and struck several trees and shrubs.

The car caught fire and the driver was trapped inside. Authorities tried to put the fire out and remove the driver, but were unsuccessful.

The victim died.

The name is not being released because authorities are not able to positively identify the driver.

The accident remains under investigation.