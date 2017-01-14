Some upset over plans to close Cedar Falls skate park

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) -- Some Cedar Falls skaters and others have an ax to grind over plans to close a 15-year-old skate park later this year to make room for a sanitary sewer replacement project.

City officials are open to replacing or moving the park, but are seeking reassurance that the park won't continue to be a haven for vandals.

Mark Ripplinger, the city's director of municipal operations and programs, says the skate park -- located near Peet Junior High -- is "the most vandalized facility in the Cedar Falls park system."

But many users of the park say they're not the ones spray-painting structures, overturning portable toilets and damaging vending machines.