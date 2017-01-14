Some upset over plans to close Cedar Falls skate park - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Some upset over plans to close Cedar Falls skate park

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) -- Some Cedar Falls skaters and others have an ax to grind over plans to close a 15-year-old skate park later this year to make room for a sanitary sewer replacement project.
 City officials are open to replacing or moving the park, but are seeking reassurance that the park won't continue to be a haven for vandals.
   Mark Ripplinger, the city's director of municipal operations and programs, says the skate park -- located near Peet Junior High -- is "the most vandalized facility in the Cedar Falls park system."
   But many users of the park say they're not the ones spray-painting structures, overturning portable toilets and damaging vending machines.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.