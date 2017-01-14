16-year-old girl arrested while other suspects escape in early morning Iowa City robbery

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested and Iowa City Police are searching for more suspects in an early morning robbery investigation.

Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, The Iowa City Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred in the 800 block of S. Gilbert Street. Numerous units were in the area from an unrelated call for service.

People matching the description given by the victim were quickly located but as police tried stopping the suspects, they took off running. A 16-year-old girl was detained while other suspects got away.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol as well as property belonging to the victim were located.

The 16 year-old was charged with Aiding and Abetting Robbery in the First Degree which is a class B felony. No one was injured during the robbery.

The investigation into the robbery continues and the Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.