State regulators fine Glenwood after abuse investigation - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

State regulators fine Glenwood after abuse investigation

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

DES MOINES - A state regulatory agency has fined a southwestern Iowa disability treatment center $40,000 and notified Iowa Medicaid officials they should terminate the center's federal certification if improvements aren't made by April.
   The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals on Friday released a report on its abuse investigation at the Glenwood State Resource Center.
   It details incidents of patients struck on the head with spoons, knives and taunted with explicit sexual conversations that made them cower in discomfort.
   Glenwood serves 230 people with behavioral challenges or severe medical conditions.
   The Iowa Department of Human Services, which runs the center, announced Jan. 4 that six workers were fired, six resigned and five others were disciplined after finding seven patients were physically abused and 13 others were subjected to verbal abuse or neglect.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.