Fire damages Cedar Rapids home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire damages Cedar Rapids home

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

A Cedar Rapids home was damaged in a fire.

This happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Vermont St. SW.

The report says the family did get out safely and no one is hurt.

When firefighters got there, they found a basement bedroom on fire.  The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread. 

There is fire and water damage to the bedroom and smoke damage throughout the house. 

The cause remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.