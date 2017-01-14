Fire damages Cedar Rapids home

A Cedar Rapids home was damaged in a fire.

This happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Vermont St. SW.

The report says the family did get out safely and no one is hurt.

When firefighters got there, they found a basement bedroom on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread.

There is fire and water damage to the bedroom and smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause remains under investigation.