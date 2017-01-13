Top ranked Waverly-Shell Rock holds off Dike-New Hartford in double overtime thriller

Austin Phyfe's tip-in with four seconds left made the difference as class 3A's top ranked team, Waverly-Shell Rock, held off the upset bid by Dike-New Hartford. The win marked W-SR's 11th straight since the start of the season.

The Go-Hawks erased a five point deficit in the final two minutes as Jacob Bahe's hook shot in the final minute tied the game at 49 eventually sending it to overtime. Dike-New Hartford countered in the second overtime after falling behind 58-55, hitting 4-4 from the free throw stripe on their next two possessions for a brief 59-58 edge. W-SR eventually tied it up at the line setting up Phyfe's game-winning put back.

The loss snapped a five game winning streak for the Wolverines.