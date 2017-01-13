Ice Storm heading to Iowa

With a ice storm set to hit Sunday night, Iowans are taking steps to be ahead of the weather.

One of the biggest concerns when it comes to ice storms is the possibility of power outages.

Freezing rain is already causing major problems to our south in St. Louis and Southern Missouri.

As the storm moves north, MidAmerican Energy is preparing for the worst case scenario; calling for all hands on deck.

"We would take snow any day. Our equipment is designed to withstand a half inch of ice, but where we start to run into problems is with high winds and tree branches falling and damaging the conductors," said MidAmerican Energy Electric Operations Manager Jay Jackson.

According to StormTrack 7 Meteorologists, as of Friday night, winds are not expected to get high enough to cause heavy damage.

Hardware stores also seeing a spike in customers. Speller's True Value in Waterloo recommends homeowners put salt down before the ice hits.

"But then again, nature put too much down, I don't care what you put down it is not going to go away. Fingers crossed, Mother Nature doesn't drop too much on us," said Anthony White of Spellers True Value.

One thing experts recommend to prevent car doors freezing, is to put cooking oil on the doors before the ice hits.

But Iowa DOT is recommending drivers stay off the roads if they can.

"With the ice, it doesn't matter how good of a driver you are, you are not going to get around on it very easy."

Iowa DOT will be pretreating the roads ahead of Sunday's storm.

