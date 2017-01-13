Stay off the ice, kids! Drowned fox frozen in a block of ice - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Stay off the ice, kids! Drowned fox frozen in a block of ice

by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS and MATT NIGHSWANDER

Let it be a warning.

This drowned fox fell through thin ice on the Danube River and is now completely encased in a block of ice. After extracting the chunk of ice from the river on Jan. 2, the hunter who found it put the frozen animal on display outside his family's hotel in southern Germany to caution guests about the perils of the river.

Franz Stehle told the Germany news agency dpa that it's not unusual for animals to fall through the ice and he's previously seen a frozen deer and a wild boar.

