Missing Delaware County man now found

DELAWARE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A missing Delaware County man has been found. 61-year-old Elmer Lappe went missing from the Penn Center Residential Treatment Facility in Delhi around 4 p.m. Thursday.  

According to authorities, Lappe got a ride from the Penn Center to Cedar Rapids. Before being placed at the Penn Center he was from Cedar Rapids and they believe he had relatives in the area.

The Iowa State Patrol, Delhi, Delaware, Manchester, and Ryan Fire Departments helped with the search for Lappe. The Iowa State Patrol's airplane also assisted. 

