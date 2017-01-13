Steelers-Chiefs playoff game moved to Sunday night due to ice st - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Steelers-Chiefs playoff game moved to Sunday night due to ice storm

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
KANSAS CITY (KWWL) -

 The NFL is moving the Steelers-Chiefs game to Sunday night due to ice storm. Game time is set for 7:20 CT.

The AFC Divisional playoff game was originally set to start at 12:05 p.m. CT.

