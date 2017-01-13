Four from Dubuque-area charged with fraud targeted towards elderly

Four people from Dubuque and the surrounding area have been charged in federal court with wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Carlos Rodriguez, Michael Marcov, Stephanie Marcov and Cody Richey were charged after they allegedly ran a scam targeting the elderly.

The complaint alleges that they would call a person on the phone and tell them a relative was in jail. They then would ask the victim to wire money as bail money to get the relative released.

According to that complaint, the money was being wired to various participants in the fraud, who would pick up the wire transfers and then send the money overseas.

If convicted, each person could face a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison and a $750,000 fine, among other punishments.

Rodriguez, Michael Marcov, and Stephanie Marcov appeared yesterday in federal court in Cedar Rapids. Rodriguez and Michael Marcov are being held without bond. Stephanie Marcov was released on conditions of release. The next court hearing in the case is set for 9:30 a.m. on January 17, 2017 for a detention and preliminary hearing.