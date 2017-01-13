Friday 13th Flight 666 arrives safely in HEL - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Friday 13th Flight 666 arrives safely in HEL

Confident travelers boarded Flight 666 on Friday the 13th.
According to FlightAware, the flight arrived at its destination HEL safely.
The flight was headed from Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH)  to Helsinki-Vantaa airport (HEL) in Vantaa, Finland after an hour and a half flight.
