Black Hawk County Sheriff to hold Town Hall Meeting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Black Hawk County Sheriff to hold Town Hall Meeting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
ELK RUN HEIGHTS (KWWL) -

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson will host a Town Hall Meeting, "Meet the Sheriff."

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 17th at 6:30. 

Thompson will talk about a number of topics including, county law enforcement efforts, partnerships, and weapons laws.

It will take place at Elk Run Heights City Hall, community room. 

For more information go to www.bhcso.org.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.