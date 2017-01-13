Waterloo MLK Jr. Day banquet postponed due to weather - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo MLK Jr. Day banquet postponed due to weather

WATERLOO (KWWL) -
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet put on by the African American Heritage League and Hawkeye Community College will be postponed due to the poor weather forecast.
The banquet will now be held on Sunday, January 22 in Waterloo.
You can get more information by calling (319) 296-4002 or by clicking here. 
