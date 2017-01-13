ACLU sends letter to Iowa City Public Library about bathroom cameras

Cameras seem to be everywhere these days -- watching businesses, streets and you don't always see them.

At the Iowa City Public Library, there are cameras in the bathrooms.

Today, the ACLU of Iowa sent a letter to the library on behalf of a client.

"I was shocked when I looked up inside the women's bathroom at the library to see that I was being video-recorded inside the bathroom,” said Kellsie Pepponi, a University of Iowa student. “I felt immediately that my privacy was violated. I had seen the sign about cameras outside the women's bathroom, but I understood that to be informing patrons that they were subject to recording in the area outside the bathrooms, not inside it. I think the cameras need to come out of the bathrooms, and at the very least, the signs need to accurately inform library-goers that they will be recorded inside so they can choose to use the bathroom elsewhere if they can."

