ACLU sends letter to Iowa City Public Library about bathroom cam - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

ACLU sends letter to Iowa City Public Library about bathroom cameras

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Cameras seem to be everywhere these days -- watching businesses, streets and you don't always see them.

At the Iowa City Public Library, there are cameras in the bathrooms.

Today, the ACLU of Iowa sent a letter to the library on behalf of a client. 

"I was shocked when I looked up inside the women's bathroom at the library to see that I was being video-recorded inside the bathroom,” said Kellsie Pepponi, a University of Iowa student. “I felt immediately that my privacy was violated. I had seen the sign about cameras outside the women's bathroom, but I understood that to be informing patrons that they were subject to recording in the area outside the bathrooms, not inside it. I think the cameras need to come out of the bathrooms, and at the very least, the signs need to accurately inform library-goers that they will be recorded inside so they can choose to use the bathroom elsewhere if they can."

KWWL's Kristin Rogers is looking into this story and will have more coverage tonight at 5 and 6.

Read the full letter below.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.