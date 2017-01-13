Packers rule out star receiver Nelson for Sunday showdown with Dallas

The Green Bay Packers will be without one of their premiere play makers on offense when they take the field at AT&T Stadium in metro Dallas this Sunday, with receiver Jordy Nelson being ruled out for the pivotal playoff game.

According to the National Football League's website, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy says Nelson will not play in this weekend's Divisional Round match-up with the top-seeded Cowboys. The winner of the game will move on to the NFC Championship Game next weekend.

Nelson suffered "at least two" fractured ribs in Green Bay's 38-13 Wild Card win over the New York Giants last week at Lambeau Field. The Packers say Nelson will still travel with the team to Dallas this weekend, and will be on the Green Bay sideline for the game.

The Packers-Cowboys tilt will be the final game in the NFL's Divisional Round action this weekend, kicking off at 3:40 on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium as the teams square off for a spot in the AFC Championship Game -- that game will air live on KWWL at noon with coverage beginning at 11 a.m.