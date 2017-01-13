The Latest: Feds release scathing report on Chicago police - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The Latest: Feds release scathing report on Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Latest on the U.S. Department of Justice's report from its yearlong investigation into the Chicago Police Department.
 
The U.S. Justice Department has issued a scathing report on civil rights abuses by Chicago's police department over the years.
  
Justice Department officials released the report Friday after a yearlong investigation. It found that institutional Chicago Police Department problems had led to serious civil rights violations, including racial bias and a tendency to use excessive force.
  
The investigation was launched in 2015 after the release of dashcam video showing an officer shoot a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, 16 times.
  
The report is one step in a long process that, in recent years, has typically led to bilateral talks between the Justice Department and a city, followed by settlement plan that a judge enforces.
  
The case may signal how committed President-elect Donald Trump's administration will be to pushing for police reform.

