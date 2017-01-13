Iowa flight nurses moving on after years in the air

They call each other a family.

After years in the air, they are moving on.

Four Covenant flight nurses spent almost 30 years helping save lives in the air.

They all started their job back in 1988 when the AirCare program started at the hospital.

The flight nurses are part of a flight crew that brings severely injured patients to hospitals for immediate assistance.

The nurses say over the years, helicopter safety and technology has improved a lot.

But the intense feeling of thinking on your feet stays the same.

These women have collectively flown 6,667 patient flights.

Now they are moving on, either retiring or doing different jobs in the medical field.