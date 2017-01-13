UPDATE: Early morning house fire in Delaware County

A family comforting one another after their Delaware County home goes up in flames.

"The smoke detector started going off, and I went in and got my dog. And there was already fire coming out of the hallway," said Brianna Ostrander.

Fire crews responding to this mobile home near Lake Delhi early Friday morning. At the time, Ostrander scrambling to get her three children to safety, including her 11-month old baby.

"Got up. Had a look around and seen smoke coming out of my vents, and yelled at the kids to get out the house," she said.

Firefighters not sure what caused it. There are multiple homes just steps away, so the major concern for fire crews was keeping the fire contained and making sure it didn't spread.

"We decided to keep spraying water on the surrounding structures, keep it cooled down, and fighting the elements...with the ice that's not fun," said Dehli Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Frasher.

Trying to save what they can, but it was just too much, the fire taking over the home.

Much of the family's belongings destroyed.

The Ostrander family says they're grateful everyone got out okay. They're just trying to figure out what's next.

At last word, a cat is still missing after the fire broke out.

Authorities are investigating the cause.

PREVIOUS:

