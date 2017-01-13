Chase puts Iowa Wal-Mart on lockdown - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chase puts Iowa Wal-Mart on lockdown

CLINTON (KWWL) -

A man with a gun, who was wanted by police, forces an Iowa Wal-Mart to go on lockdown.

Police in Clinton were chasing the man when he ran into the store.

Officers later found him hiding in a merchandise display and arrested him.

