Upper Iowa University recognized at White House today

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Upper Iowa University completed the White House Healthy Campus Challenge, and is being recognized in Washington, D.C. today.

The White House Healthy Campus Challenge was aimed at getting college and university campuses involved in the Affordable Care Act's Marketplace Open Enrollment efforts.

Upper Iowa University says it spread the word to students and community members about open enrollment, and how to sign up for healthcare coverage.

The university was then selected to attend the Healthy Campus Challenge Day, taking place today.
 

Two Upper Iowa University representatives are at the White House today. First Lady Michelle Obama will be speaking to the group.

