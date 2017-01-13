March trial set for officer charged with domestic assault - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

March trial set for officer charged with domestic assault

Posted: Updated:

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) -- A March trial has been scheduled for a Clear Lake police officer accused of misdemeanor domestic assault.

Online court records show 36-year-old Ryan Eskildsen has pleaded not guilty and notified the court that he'll claim self-defense. His trial is set to begin March 28.

Authorities have not released any details about the incident, which occurred Nov. 29 in Clear Lake. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

Eskildsen, who was placed on administrative leave, joined the Clear Lake force in 2002.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.