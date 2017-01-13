WATCH: Officers rescue deer stuck in a fence

This morning, we hope a deer is enjoying its freedom.

It has law enforcement to thank.

The deer was stuck in a fence in Boscobel last night. That's in Grant County, Wisconsin.

A deputy and a Boscobel police officer stopped to help.

They were able to free the deer, which then ran off.

They say it didn't look like the deer was hurt.

Grant County Sheriff's Office posted video to their Facebook here.