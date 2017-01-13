Police begin homicide investigation after body found

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities have begun a homicide investigation after finding a body in the home of a missing Des Moines woman.

Police say Gloria Gary was reported missing Jan. 5, having been last seen at her workplace Jan. 3. Her car was spotted Wednesday in Parowan City, Utah, and again Thursday in Tooele County, Utah. A man seen with the car was taken into custody. His name hasn't been released.

Des Moines police say they obtained a search warrant for Gary's home and found a body believed to be hers. A positive identification awaits autopsy results.