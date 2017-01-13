Muscatine council considers mayor's removal, no reason given - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Muscatine council considers mayor's removal, no reason given

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

The Muscatine City Council is considering whether to seek the removal of the city's mayor. 

The Muscatine Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2inSbof ) the council will meet Thursday night and vote whether to instruct the city attorney to file charges to remove Mayor Diana Broderson.
   Officials aren't specifying the grounds for removing the mayor, and council members declined to explain the matter.
   Broderson says she doesn't understand the council's actions, but noted she's received calls of support from residents since an agenda was published that included the proposal to remove the mayor.
   Since she took office in 2016, Broderson says the council has moved to limit her authority.
   Broderson says she'll fight to retain her position if the council begins the process to remove her before her term ends Dec. 31.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.