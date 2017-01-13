Muscatine council considers mayor's removal, no reason given

The Muscatine City Council is considering whether to seek the removal of the city's mayor.

The Muscatine Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2inSbof ) the council will meet Thursday night and vote whether to instruct the city attorney to file charges to remove Mayor Diana Broderson.

Officials aren't specifying the grounds for removing the mayor, and council members declined to explain the matter.

Broderson says she doesn't understand the council's actions, but noted she's received calls of support from residents since an agenda was published that included the proposal to remove the mayor.

Since she took office in 2016, Broderson says the council has moved to limit her authority.

Broderson says she'll fight to retain her position if the council begins the process to remove her before her term ends Dec. 31.

