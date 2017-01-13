Guitarist who avoided 'Day the Music Died' plane crash dies at 8 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Guitarist who avoided 'Day the Music Died' plane crash dies at 85

Written by Sara Belmont
HOUSTON (AP) - Tommy Allsup, a guitarist who lost a coin toss that kept him off a plane that later crashed and killed rock 'n' roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "Big Bopper" Richardson, has died.

He was 85. Austin Allsup says his father died Wednesday at a Springfield, Missouri, hospital from complications from a hernia operation.

Tommy Allsup was part of Holly's band when the Lubbock, Texas, singer died in the 1959 plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

