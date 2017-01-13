Ryan says mass deportation `isn't happening'

WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan says Donald Trump's campaign pledge to create a "deportation force" to round up 11 million people in the country "isn't happening."

That's what Ryan said during a CNN interview to a woman who has brought to the U.S. at an early age.

Hundreds of thousands are protected from deportation under the program called DACA -- Deferred Action for Child Arrivals.

Ryan says talks with the Trump transition team about a solution are underway. He wasn't specific.