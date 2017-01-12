Top Ranked New Hampton Sweeps Wrestling Quadrangular - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Top Ranked New Hampton Sweeps Wrestling Quadrangular

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Class Two-A's top ranked New Hampton went a perfect 3-0 at the Best of West quadrangular wrestling meet at the West Gym in Cedar Falls.

The Chickasaws won their head to head battle with Denver-Tripoli 49-21.  New Hampton also beat Dike-New Hartford 63-18 and Wapsie Valley 41-9.

  • Black Hawks roll past Fargo 4-1, Waterloo leads series 2-0

    After an overtime win in game one, Waterloo left no doubt in game two picking up a 4-1 win over Fargo on Saturday. The victory gives the Black Hawks an opportunity to sweep in Fargo on Tuesday night. 

  • Dubuque shuts out Muskegon for 2-0 series lead

    Jaxon Castor stopped everything that came his way as the Dubuque net-minder helped the Fighting Saints to a 3-0 shut-out win over Muskegon. The Saints now take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals and will look for the sweep on Thursday night. 

  • UNI softball rallies for sweep of Bradley

    Macey Wolfe blasted a walk-off 2-run home run as UNI erased an early 5-0 to defeat Bradley 9-8 on Saturday. The win completed the Panthers' three game sweep of the Bears.

