Wartburg wrestlers roll past Luther 47-3

The top ranked Wartburg wrestling team rolled past Iowa Conference rival Luther 47-3 on Thursday night. The Knights won nine of ten matches to notch their 190th straight conference dual win.

Wartburg racked up eight bonus point wins, including four falls in the victory. The high point for the Knights came at 184 pounds. Sixth ranked Bryan Levsen overcame a 2-1 lead after two periods by riding out number one Justin Kreiter in the third, using the riding time point to send the match to overtime. Levsen's take down with less than ten seconds remaining led to a 4-2 upset victory over Kreiter who had kept him off the podium at last year's national meet.

"This was a big match for me. We're conference rivals," said Levsen, "We've faced each other before. He actually beat me out last year for All-American, so it was a little bit of a personal match."

#1 Wartburg 47, Luther 3

125: #6 Arnulfo Olea (WB) win by fall at 2:40 vs. Sam Camacho (LC) WB 6-0

133: Connor Campo (WB) win by fall at 2:40 vs. Cody Hanson (LC) WB 12-0

141: #4 Cross Cannone (WB) won by fall at 2:39 vs. Tyler Menegay (LC) WB 18-0

149: #1 Kenny Martin (WB) won by fall at 6:47 vs. Travis Ostby (LC) WB 24-0

157: #1 Logan Thomsen (WB) win by tech fall 17-2 vs. Michael Suarez (LC) WB 29-0

165: Tristan Zurfluh (LC) won by 3-1 dec vs. Brady Meyer (WB) WB 29-3

174: #2 Eric DeVos (WB) won by tech fall 16-1 vs. Javier Reyes (LC) WB 34-3

184: #6 Bryan Levsen (WB) won by 4-2 dec OT vs. #1 Justin Kreiter (LC) WB 37-3

197: #3 Kyle Fank (WB) won by 9-0 maj dec vs. Derek Stork (LC) WB 41-3

285: #2 Lance Evans (WB) won by fall at 2:14 vs. Clayton Jennings (LC) WB 47-3