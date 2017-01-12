Jok, Iowa upend No. 17 Purdue 83-78 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jok, Iowa upend No. 17 Purdue 83-78

IOWA CITY (AP) -

Peter Jok scored 29 points with eight assists and six rebounds and Iowa rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat No. 17 Purdue 83-78 on Thursday night.

Freshman Tyler Cook had 16 points for the Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten), who beat a ranked team at home for the second time this season.

Caleb Swanigan, who led Purdue (14-4, 3-2) with 17 points, missed a layup in front of the rim with 13.8 seconds left and the Boilermakers down 79-78. Cordell Pemsl missed a subsequent free throw, but Iowa got the ball back after a lengthy review and Jordan Bohannon hit two from the line.

Dakota Mathias missed a contested 3 with 4 seconds left for Purdue, which lost for the first time this season to a team not in this week's Top 25.

Isaac Haas and Carsen Edward each scored 13 for the Boilermakers, who were outrebounded by the smaller Hawkeyes 35-28.
 

