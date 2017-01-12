Jok, Iowa upend No. 17 Purdue 83-78

After an overtime win in game one, Waterloo left no doubt in game two picking up a 4-1 win over Fargo on Saturday. The victory gives the Black Hawks an opportunity to sweep in Fargo on Tuesday night.More >>
Jaxon Castor stopped everything that came his way as the Dubuque net-minder helped the Fighting Saints to a 3-0 shut-out win over Muskegon. The Saints now take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals and will look for the sweep on Thursday night.More >>
Macey Wolfe blasted a walk-off 2-run home run as UNI erased an early 5-0 to defeat Bradley 9-8 on Saturday. The win completed the Panthers' three game sweep of the Bears.More >>
The Waterloo Black Hawks erased a 3-1 deficit, rallying for 4-3 win over Fargo in game one of the Western Conference semifinals. Bailey Conger scored the game winner on a wrap-around goal approximately five minutes in to the extra session.More >>
Colin Theisen scored on a one-timer 15 minutes in to overtime as the Dubuque Fighting Saints topped Muskegon 4-3 in overtime of game one of the Eastern Conference semifinals.More >>
