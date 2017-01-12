Man charged with killing 2 Iowa officers wants trial moved

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Attorneys for an Iowa man accused of killing two Des Moines-area police officers are seeking to have his trial moved, citing pretrial publicity.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2j5Q0Ex ) that an attorney for 46-year-old Scott Michael Greene told a judge in a hearing Thursday that he plans to file the change-of-venue request within days.

Scott Greene has pleaded not guilty to two murder charges in the Nov. 2 ambush-style slayings of Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Sgt. Anthony Beminio.

The shootings took place about two miles apart within minutes of each other as both officers were sitting in their patrol cars. Authorities have said that Greene turned himself in hours later, and that a police dog later recovered a high-powered rifle used in the attacks.