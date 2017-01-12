Bremer County Sheriff calls home invasion case a "tangled web"

It's been six days since the deadly home invasion in Sumner. Today, we know the name of the victim shot inside his own home.

His name is John Eimers. The Bremer County Sheriff says the intruder Steven Anthony (pictured) shot Eimers at close range.

Despite being shot multiple times Eimers was able to fire back at Anthony, killing the Davenport man.

Eimers was taken to the hospital in Iowa City, but has since been released.

From the road, outside of the Eimer's house, blood, and what looked like a hat, can bee seen. There are still many questions about what happened that night.

Police tape no longer blocks the scene Thursday, the home is quiet, but some evidence still remains.

Sheriff Pickett tells KWWL there is a bloodied baseball cap left on the scene, as well as bullet hole in the front window.

Police were called to 1359 Whitetail Avenue Friday night shortly before 11:00 p.m. Sheriff Pickett says 46-year-old Steven Anthony of Davenport wanted to talk with John Eimers, the owner of the home.

The sheriff says immediately following the discussion Anthony attempted to kill Eimers by shooting him with a handgun, multiple times.

Even after being shot, Eimers was able to return fire with his own gun, killing Anthony. Sheriff Pickett says he is not sure if there is a connection between Eimers and Anthony.

Sheriff Pickett called this case a "tangled web" and as time passes he says the story will unravel.

For now the DCI and the Bremer County Sheriff's Office are still investigating.

Eimers was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries, the sheriff tells us he's recovering and has been released.

We're also learning police are investigating a woman who stole thousands of dollars from Eimers several years ago.

Mindy Jo Riley was sentenced to 10-years in prison last June for embezzling more than $100,000 from the Eimer's farm, but was out on appeal.

According to the Bremer County Jail, she was taken into custody Thursday, to go to jail for her past conviction.

This comes after a large police presence at a home in Fredericksburg Wednesday night, just north of where the home invasion happened.

It is still unknown why police were called to Riley's home, but according to online court records there was a search warrant out for her Wednesday.

She is currently awaiting trial for an unrelated fraud case out of Chickasaw County.