Iconic chicken found - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iconic chicken found

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
OELWEIN (KWWL) -

An iconic chicken has been found.

This Luigi's Restaurant chicken was taken from the burned building after it caught fire some time ago.

The big white bird has been part of the the Oelwein restaurant since 1959, and it was one of the few items that survived the fire.

The chicken was used in parades and special events.

According to people in the Oelwein community, they're happy their iconic bird was found.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.