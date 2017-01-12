Secretary of Agriculture role discussed

Senator Chuck Grassley calls on President-Elect Donald Trump to make a move and nominate and agriculture secretary.

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack currently holds the position under President Obama, and several Iowans hope President-Elect Trump will choose another Iowan to replace him.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey is visiting all 99 counties this week to discuss the importance of farming.

Northey addressed a packed New Hampton gymnasium of future farmers.

"I've got a great job. I love my job as Secretary of Agriculture, but if there are some other things I can do to help Iowans and folks around the country in different roles, I'm certainly open to talking about those, as well," Secretary Northey said.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the week, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley endorsed Northey for the job.

Following the 2016 election, Senator Joni Ernst added she wanted someone from Iowan. If not Iowa, she at least wanted someone from the midwest.

"I would love to see someone who has been a farmer or who is a farmer. At least somebody who does go up and down the gravel roads and actually takes care of a farm," Senator Northey said.

Well into January and coming up on his inauguration, President-Elect Donald Trump still hasn't picked his Secretary of Agriculture.

While some people are expressing concern, Bill Northey says it's most important to pick the best person for the job.

"I think we are ready for that to happen, and there are many positions that need to happen after secretary is chosen. To fill out the rest of the leadership with the USDA doesn't really get started until you have a secretary in place," Northey said.

If Bill Northey stepped up to the national/international role, the governor of Iowa would choose the new agriculture secretary of the state until the next election.