Chargers fan eggs front office after team announces move

It's official -- the San Diego Chargers are moving to Los Angeles.

Fans in San Diego are understandably upset, some more than others. Outside of the team's San Diego headquarters, one die hard fan egging the entrance of the building.

"I see those videos where people were tearing LeBron jerseys, it feels the same to me," said Dan Wellington. "That's why I'm down here."

The Chargers came to San Diego more than 50 years ago after one season playing in the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.