Chargers fan eggs front office after team announces move - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chargers fan eggs front office after team announces move

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect
(KWWL) -

It's official -- the San Diego Chargers are moving to Los Angeles.

Fans in San Diego are understandably upset, some more than others. Outside of the team's San Diego headquarters, one die hard fan egging the entrance of the building.

"I see those videos where people were tearing LeBron jerseys, it feels the same to me," said Dan Wellington. "That's why I'm down here."

The Chargers came to San Diego more than 50 years ago after one season playing in the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.