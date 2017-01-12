Dubuque County Sheriff's K-9's to get body armor

In just a short couple of months, both K-9's working for the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office will have an extra layer of protection.

Thanks to efforts of one local woman, both dogs will be getting bullet and stab protective vests.

"Generally what these vests would be used for would be any kind of a situation where a building search where we thought there was an armed subject, or any subject for that matter," said Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy.

Those vests will give their handlers a little more peace of mind when they deploy their dogs.

"There's a lot of attachment there, and the last thing you want to do is watch something happen to something that is basically a family member to you," Kennedy said.

Those vests made possible by Kate McFadden, who organized a bowling tournament fundraiser.

"I feel like their part of our force that's a little more neglected. You don't hear about them as often, they didn't even have vests. I think there's a lot more training that we could do with them, we could utilize them a lot more than we do," McFadden said.

Her goal to raise enough money for just one of them was surpassed with the group Vested Interest in K-9's got involved.

"It's amazing, actually. Our goal was this year was just to get one vest, and we hit that and then when Vested in K-9's told me they were going to donate the second one, I was ecstatic. It's more than I would ever thought they'd do," she said.

McFadden says she plans to continue fundraising each year to help raise money for law enforcement K-9's in the area.

Kennedy says the vests will arrive in the next eight to ten weeks.