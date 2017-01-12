2 Missouri men served arrest warrants in Iowa teen's slaying - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 Missouri men served arrest warrants in Iowa teen's slaying

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - Officials are working to return to Iowa two Missouri men suspected of killing a southeast Iowa teenager.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2ig9dq6 ) that Jaron Purham and Jorge Sanders-Galvez were served arrest warrants Tuesday. The two Jennings, Missouri, residents are being held on unrelated Missouri charges - Purham at the St. Louis County Jail and Sanders-Galvez at the West Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.

The Iowa warrants list charges of first-degree murder. Court records don't list names of attorneys who could comment for them.

Authorities suspect the two shot to death 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson, whose body was found March 2 in a Burlington alley. He was a junior at Burlington High School.

Burlington Police Lt. Greg Allen says investigators think the men knew Johnson, but Allen wouldn't elaborate on possible motives.

