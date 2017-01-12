Cedar Rapids teen arrested on prostitution charges - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids teen arrested on prostitution charges

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

An Iowa teen is arrested on prostitution charges.  Police say 18-year-old Shayia Jackson, of Cedar Rapids, was offering sexual services for cash inside a hotel room.

Jackson also allegedly posted an ad on the internet saying she was an escort.  An undercover officer met her inside the hotel room, and she was taken into custody.

